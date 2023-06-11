NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are trying to track down a man in connection with an early morning stabbing along Sawyer Brown Road.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened in a unit in the 8300 block of Sawyer Brown Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Authorities said a 31-year-old man ended up with a stab wound following a “dispute” with one of his roommates. The man was brought to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition at this time.

The victim’s roommate — identified by officials as 27-year-old Erick Brayan Cruz-Castro — left the scene before officers arrived.

On Sunday, June 11, police told News 2 there was an outstanding arrest warrant charging Cruz-Castro with aggravated assault.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.