NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives from the Metro Nashville Police Department’s East Precinct are trying to identify a man believed to be involved in at least two burglaries this month.

According to officials, the suspect entered an unlocked Russell Street storage unit on Sept. 12 and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end music equipment while the owner was working nearby. Later on, the victim reportedly found the equipment listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale.

Police said the same man also broke into The Beauty Parlour on South 10th Street last week, taking thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, including hair dryers and professional scissors.

In addition, authorities said they are investigating this individual’s potential involvement in porch thefts around the area.

If you recognize the man in these surveillance images, or if you have any information about the recent burglaries, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.