NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is on the run after robbing a Nashville bank Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 4400 block of Lebanon Pike.

Police say the man got away on foot with money from the Renasant Bank.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray hoodie and dark hat.

He is believed to have gotten away behind the nearby Kroger.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.