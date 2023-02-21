NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the man accused of killing an 18-year-old last year.

Kendrick William, 20, was recently indicted for the November 2022 deadly shooting of Daryl Shannon Jr.

Shannon, 18, was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Journey in the parking lot of Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. Shannon was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Brandon Waire, 20, was arrested that day for homicide and aggravated robbery as police were investigating a potential drug motive. Police also determined a second person was inside the Dodge at the time of the shooting.

After the gunfire, a silver Hyundai was seen fleeing the scene. The vehicle was vacant when officers found it at Glastonbury Woods Apartments.

Later, five people approached the car, including Waire. They were all taken to Metro headquarters for questioning.

One of those individuals, a 16-year-old, was believed to be in possession of the murder weapon, a pistol. The teen was charged with being an accessory after the fact of homicide, unlawful gun possession, possession of cocaine for resale and marijuana possession in juvenile court.

Another person, Dakiyah Childress, 19, was found to be the owner of the Hyundai that fled the scene. She was charged with tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say she removed black duct tape from the rear bumper of her car in an attempt to prevent police from finding it.

Now William is the latest to face charges in connection with this case. He has been indicted on homicide and aggravated robbery charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.