NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.

Metro police said the victim, 31, told officers she was walking from her home to her car at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when a man, believed to be in his 20s, approached her. As the woman got into her vehicle, the man took out a gun and used it to hit her driver’s side window.

The woman then began to back her vehicle onto Gibson Drive to try and get away when the man fired several shots, hitting the passenger side of her vehicle. The gunman then ran away while the woman drove a short distance and then pulled into a driveway to look for help.

She was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she is expected to recover, according to investigators.

Police are also investigating two Saturday night robberies that happened in the same area and timeframe.

According to police, Dee’s Lounge on E. Palestine Avenue was robbed at around 10:30 p.m. The victim told investigators he parked his car in the parking lot when a gunman approached him and demanded his wallet. The suspect then ran away.

The second robbery happened about 10 minutes later at Falcon View Apartments also on E. Palestine Avenue. The victim was with a friend in the parking lot when two men, both armed with handguns, approached them and demanded their belongings. The victim refused to comply, prompting one of the suspects to hit him in the head with his gun, knocking out some teeth. They took his friend’s cell phone and fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting and/or robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.