NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a gunman who robbed the Cash Express on Charlotte Pike Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man went into the store, located in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike, at around 4:20 p.m. and demanded cash from the register/safe while threatening two employees. After receiving cash, he forced both employees into the back office and locked them inside before leaving the store.

The robber is a man who appears to be in his 30s or 40s. He is about six feet tall and wore a gray beanie, a blue surgical mask, a black hooded jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance photos or video should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.