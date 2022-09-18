A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.

According to Metro police, preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2012 Honda Pilot, traveling west on Harding Place, was attempting to turn left onto Jonquil Drive when it was struck by a silver BMW sedan.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials say the collision caused the Honda to roll on its side into a ditch. The Honda’s passenger, 62-year-old Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz from Nashville, was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center where she died.

Metro police say the driver of the Honda was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the Honda were wearing their seatbelts, according to police.

Officials are now searching for the driver of the silver BMW sedan that fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.