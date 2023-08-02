NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking members of the Nashville community for help identifying the driver of an SUV that struck a pregnant woman along Dickerson Pike early Sunday morning, killing both the woman and her unborn child.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, outside of a crosswalk in the 3800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Authorities said 37-year-old Uoli Mejia Primero, who was six months pregnant, was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a vehicle heading south. The driver allegedly failed to stop and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Primero was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she and her unborn baby died, officials said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, police shared photos of the dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the deadly hit-and-run:

If you have any information about the driver of this SUV, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.