NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Donelson Pike bank Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Fifth Third Bank location in the 500 block of Donelson Pike just before 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect demanded money from a teller and got away in a silver Toyota Camry driven by a woman.

If you know who this man is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Hermitage Precinct officers and the FBI are investigating this case.