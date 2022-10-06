NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.

According to police, the young man entered the Z-Mart located in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike just before 1 p.m. with a handgun that was visible in his waistband. He then got into a fight with a 16-year-old inside the store and shot him.

Police said the teen suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the suspected shooter’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.