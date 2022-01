NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery happened at the 525 Donelson Pike branch just after 2 p.m. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Hermitage Precinct officers as well as the FBI are working to solve the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.