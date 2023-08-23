NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the lookout for an alleged burglar accused of stealing cash and bottles of alcohol from high end restaurants and bars in the Midtown area.

Over the last few weeks, the same man has allegedly hit multiple restaurants and bars in the area.

The latest incident appears to have happened at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at Love Language Restaurant on 20th Avenue South.

Surveillance footage shows the man tugging on the locked doors and eventually getting inside the restaurant.

Crosby Keltner, the restaurant’s owner, told News 2 this was the second time in as many weeks that the same man has broken in.

“Looks like he was going grocery shopping, had the bags on his shoulder and loading up the booze. We are a fairly new restaurant, a new business, and we have been working our butts off here, and for something like this to happen is discouraging.”

Video shows the suspect spending many minutes walking around the restaurant and behind the bar. He was seen trying to open the empty register, but then stole over a dozen bottles of liquor since the register did not open.

The owner estimates the losses to his restaurant from this one thief is in the thousands of dollars range.

Metro police told News 2 the same man is a suspect in other break-ins of Midtown businesses.

One of those establishments, Kung Fu Saloon, was reportedly hit on Saturday, Aug. 12. Police said that night, the accused thief stole $800 in cash and multiple bottles of booze.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, he broke into Love Language Restaurant for the first time, stealing close to 20 bottles of alcohol. The police report said the man was in and out of the business in 10 minutes.

“It almost felt like he’d been in the building before; he seemed confident once inside the door,” Keltner said after the second burglary at his restaurant.

According to Keltner, during one of the burglaries the thief drove a dark-colored SUV to the restaurant. The man then reportedly hauled a full trash bucket to the SUV and loaded all of it into the back of the vehicle.

“I’m frustrated, angry, at this moment feel helpless, but cannot place the blame on anybody. The police are doing the best they can and there’s a lot going on in Nashville. I guess I’d like to see more patrol and quicker response if possible, but I know that is tough,” Keltner said.

If you recognize the thief, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.