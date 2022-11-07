NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro’s Central Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they believe may be posing as a rideshare driver, allegedly drugging passengers and stealing their wallets.

Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years matching the woman’s description, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release.

Central Precinct detectives are working to identify the woman pictured. (COURTESY MNPD)

In nearly all of the cases, victims report getting into what they believed was their rideshare and being offered a bottle of water by the driver. After taking a drink, the victims claim to have blacked out, police said.

All of the victims have reported waking up without their wallets. According to police, their credit cards were then used to purchase large sums of gift cards at various stores like Walmart, Kroger and Target.

One victim reported that his phone was used to transfer money through Bitcoin and Cash App.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.