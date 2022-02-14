NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify a man after he robbed a Cash Express at knifepoint and stole the employee’s vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. at the Cash Express on Charlotte Pike Saturday afternoon. Metro police say the man entered the building, pretended to be a customer, and even filled out loan applications.

According to Metro police, the man waited until other customers left the business and then went behind the counter demanding money from an employee at knifepoint.

The employee was able to open a safe and register while the suspect kept a knife pointed at her. After taking the money, the man then asked the employee for the keys to her black Cadillac Escalade.

Cash Express robbery (Source: MNPD)

Metro police said the suspect demanded that the woman get into the vehicle with him, but as he approached the driver’s seat, the employee attempted to run back into the Cash Express.

Officers say that’s when the suspect tried to run the employee over with her own vehicle. The woman was able to make it back into the store unharmed according to Metro police.

After the robbery, the man fled East on Charlotte Pike and detectives were able to recover the stolen Cadillac Escalade unoccupied on Jefferson Street underneath I-40 Saturday night.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.