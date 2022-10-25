NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

The robbery happened at the First Horizon Bank in the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say the man entered the business on Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

He can be seen passing a demand note to a teller. No weapons were seen in the man’s possession.

MNPD Violent Crimes detectives and the FBI are investigating at this time.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.