NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four businesses have been robbed in two days, and Metro police are looking for one man who they say is responsible.

The latest robbery was at the West End Fifth Third Bank, Thursday morning just after 11. The man is also suspected of robbing Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike, Dunkin Donuts on Elliston Place and another Fifth Third Bank on Wedgewood Avenue.

In both bank incidents, the suspect handed the teller a note, demanding money. No weapon was seen during the robbery.

Right next door to the West End Fifth Third Bank is a car wash, where workers didn’t know the bank was robbed until speaking with News 2 crews.

“I didn’t know about the bank robbery,” Louie Puig says. “We’re literally working and didn’t know that was happening.”

Bank robbery suspect (Courtesy: MNPD)

Metro police say the man does have tattoos. If you know who he is or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Nashville Crimestoppers at (615) 742-7463.