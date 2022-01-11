NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify the man who fired multiple shots at three other men outside a Madison market.

It happened in the 200 block of East Webster Street just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Video from the scene shows a blue Nissan Rogue pull into the parking lot. The driver then got out of the vehicle, fired shots at three men outside the business and drove away.

Police say it appeared the vehicle was waiting in a nearby parking lot prior to the shooting.

None of the victims, who were all employees at the market, were hit by the gunfire.

The Nissan Rogue had one broken headlight and an Ohio license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.