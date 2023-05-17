NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a Nashville bank on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Truist Bank on Dickerson Pike.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Authorities reported that the man passed the teller a note that threatened her with harm if she didn’t give him money.

Metro police said the suspect the fled the scene on foot through a creek toward Hillside Road.

If you have any information about this incident, or know the alleged suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.