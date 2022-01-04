NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still searching for answers in the murder of Dewayne Leggs, who was found dead after a vehicle explosion in October.

According to police, the 47-year-old was shot multiple times in a different location before the van he was in was driven to a church parking lot on Cunniff Parkway and set on fire. Leggs was found inside of a 2014 silver or gray Dodge Grand Caravan.

Police said multiple vehicles were seen at the location in the hour prior to the van exploding.

Homicide detectives are still searching for several people believed to be involved in the Oct 12 murder of Dewaine Leggs on Cunniff Pkwy. Leggs was shot multiple times prior to being set on fire inside a Dodge Grand Caravan. Anyone with info is being asked to call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/XdULHtVCjd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 4, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $1,000 cash reward.