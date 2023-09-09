NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department shut down a portion of Broadway early Saturday morning following reports of a “suspicious package.”
At the scene, an officer told a News 2 crew that officers were called to the scene early Saturday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package at Hardrock Café.
A News 2 reporter arrived to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. to discover a portion of Broadway blocked off with crime scene tape.
According to Metro police, the Hardrock Café has been evacuated as a precaution.
Additional information regarding this incident have yet to be released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.