NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department shut down a portion of Broadway early Saturday morning following reports of a “suspicious package.”

At the scene, an officer told a News 2 crew that officers were called to the scene early Saturday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package at Hardrock Café.

Source: WKRN

A News 2 reporter arrived to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. to discover a portion of Broadway blocked off with crime scene tape.

According to Metro police, the Hardrock Café has been evacuated as a precaution.

Additional information regarding this incident have yet to be released.