NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hit-and-run crashes are on the rise in Metro Nashville, according to the most recent data.

According to police, officers have responded to 1,278 crashes. The dangerous trend was up in 2021, compared to 2020.

These types of wrecks have caused chaos on the roadway. For victims, like Marcus Abraham, a hit-and-run crash left him with bruises and questions.

“It was a green light, so everything was just like a normal drive home, and the last thing I remember is just this car flying out of nowhere,” explained Abraham.

Police are investigating after Abraham’s car was t-boned on Sunday while traveling on Blackwood Drive and Stewart Ferry Pike. When officers arrived, Abraham and witnesses at the scene stated another car had run a red light at the intersection, colliding with Abraham.

Metro police stated the suspect’s car is a dark-colored Ford Fusion. The case remains open.

“The dash just kind of caved in. It was just completely wrecked,” described Abraham. “I’m looking at my hands, and there’s blood on my hands.”

Abraham’s brother took him to the hospital. On Thursday, Abraham was still healing from injuries sustained in the accident.

Shortly after the crash, the suspect’s car took off.

“Just two seconds after that she just scurried off, almost hitting me because I’m still on the road,” remembered Abraham. “I’ve never seen that before in my life, I’ve seen it in movies. I’ve never been in a wreck ever in my adult life, so I’m thinking she’s going to get out, we’re going to exchange information.”

Police are still trying to identify the suspect. As the driver took off, a witness drove after the suspect’s car in an effort to obtain a license plate. Sadly, it did not lead to a positive identification.

Friends and family of Abraham have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and to get his car fixed.

Now, Abraham is hoping by sharing his story others will think twice about taking off at the scene of an accident. He explained he was able to walk away with his life, but the next time, someone may not be as lucky.