NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — North Nashville neighbors have dubbed the intersection of Buchanan St. and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. the “Music City warzone” due to violence that has taken over the block.

According to Metro police, officers have responded to 1613 Buchanan St., where there is a liquor store and a market, 92 times since May 1.

Thomas Dodson, who has lived in North Nashville for a few years, said his home’s Ring camera often picks up the sound of gunshots, including last Saturday’s shooting where one person was taken to the hospital, according to Metro police.

“One of the most common posts on our street chat or on the social media platforms in North Nashville is, ‘Gunshots or fireworks?'” Dodson said. “And it happens every day, and usually it’s gunshots.”

Officers also responded to a shooting in the area Monday evening where, according to police, a felon was arrested for shooting a gun in the air. The arrest warrant said the suspect smelled like alcohol and had a bottle of liquor in his bag.

Dodson blames the crime on drug dealers he said are coming into the neighborhood to do business, wreaking havoc on the “vibrant, thriving community.”

What’s worse — there is a school bus stop right next door, he added.

“It abuts the parking lot, and it terrifies me to see these kids getting on and off the school bus every day with these drug dealers set up just feet away from them,” Dodson said.

“They bring violence; they bring guns,” he continued. “We hear the gunshots; we see the shootings on our street. They are bringing that into our neighborhood.”

News 2 has covered countless shootings in the area, including an officer-involved shooting in January where police shot a suspect who was reportedly waiving a gun in the air and threatening people.

While Metro police said North Precinct officers have conducted countless self-initiated, extra patrols in the area, neighbors want to see more done to keep the area safe.

“If I could wave a magic wand, it would be to tell the drug dealers that this is not a safe space for them,” Dodson said. “They don’t have carte blanche to come in and terrorize the residents of North Nashville.”

Dodson and his neighbors are considering taking safety measures into their own hands to protect the people who live in the area.

“People are frustrated and they’re scared and they want to take action,” he continued. “They want to know what we can do as residents if the police, if the DA’s office aren’t going to support us, how can we do that? Is that using our own drones for surveillance? Is that buying sky cops? What can we do if the police and DA’s office won’t help?”

A spokesperson for the Davidson County District Attorney’s office told News 2 in an email that while it is never able to confirm whether a specific business is under consideration for a padlock order, it has been in communication with police and residents about concerns at the intersection in question for some time. They added the office will continue to monitor credible reports, including those from MNPD, to evaluate those concerns.

A security guard for the liquor store located told News 2 the calls for police service were not related to the business.