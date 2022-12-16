ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department were called out to a report of a disorderly person in the 2300 block of Edencrest Drive in Antioch on Thursday, Dec. 15, an arrest affidavit stated.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told that a friend of one of the residents at the home was intoxicated and refusing to leave, according to the court document.

The affidavit said a resident allegedly took a gun out of the suspect’s backpack while he was asleep because she was afraid of being harmed.

Authorities reportedly found 22-year-old Corey Hackett in an upstairs bedroom, as well as a large amount of cash and what appeared to be oxycodone, mushrooms, MDMA, and methadone in plain view on a dresser.

After escorting Hackett off the property, officers said they found the suspect’s loaded gun — which the resident stored in a shoe box in a downstairs room — and the suspect’s backpack with more than two pounds of marijuana, according to the arrest report.

The affidavit said the resident reported they had been smoking marijuana before Hackett became disorderly.

“The combination of US currency, the various drugs located in multiple individually packaged bags, the handgun and the two phones found in the suspect’s possession indicates the suspect was possessing with intent to sell,” the court document stated.

Hackett is reportedly charged with multiple felony drug charges, with a total bond set at $23,500.