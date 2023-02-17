NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released information regarding the death of Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music singer and American Idol star Kellie Pickler.

According to Metro police, officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Sneed Road just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Once inside the home, investigators found Jacobs dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.

Pickler told police she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant called 911, according to police.

Police said they are investigating Jacobs’ death as an apparent suicide.

No other information was released.