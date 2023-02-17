NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released information regarding the death of Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music singer and American Idol star Kellie Pickler.
According to Metro police, officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Sneed Road just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Once inside the home, investigators found Jacobs dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.
Pickler told police she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant called 911, according to police.
Police said they are investigating Jacobs’ death as an apparent suicide.
No other information was released.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988.