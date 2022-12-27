NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released more information about the investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Spaunhorst.

Spaunhorst, 37, was on his way home to Greenbrier when Metro police say a potential road rage incident took place. He was shot and killed on I-24 on Christmas Day.

Now, police have released photos of the suspect’s vehicle in the case.

(Courtesy: MNPD) (Courtesy: MNPD) (Courtesy: MNPD)

Police say the gunshots came from a black sedan with chrome trim, as seen in the photos above.

It is unclear if the vehicle has damage, as police are not sure if the car made contact with Spaunhorst’s pickup truck.

The car continued driving westbound on I-24 after the pickup truck collided with the median wall at the James Robertson Parkway exit at noon on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the black sedan is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.