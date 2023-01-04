NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a shooting that left one person critically injured.

On Dec. 8, police say a man was shot at an apartment complex on Bell Road in Antioch after he confronted two people in the parking lot. The victim told police he saw those people breaking into cars at the complex.

One of the suspects shot the victim, who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Dec. 8 shooting suspects’ vehicle (Courtesy: MNPD)

Police now say at least three suspects fled the scene in an Infiniti G35 sedan, shown above. The sedan has damage to the passenger side and the front headlight is out.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.