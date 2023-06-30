NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man was struck and killed Thursday while walking on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike, near Priest Lake Plaza Shopping Center, police reported. The man was reportedly walking in a lane of travel when he was struck by a Jeep Compass heading south.

According to authorities, the crash happened outside of a crosswalk or intersection. Police said the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. His name has not yet been released as efforts to contact his next of kin are ongoing.

The driver of the Jeep Compass reportedly stopped and waited for officers to arrive. Authorities said there was no evidence of the driver being impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. Toxicology testing is pending for the pedestrian.