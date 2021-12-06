TBI investigating after crash leads to officer-involved shooting in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a crash led to an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike in Goodlettsville.

Police say the incident began after a 20-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Camero hit a mother and daughter in a Nissan Altima. The man was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed.

While medics were tending to the mother and daughter, a school resource officer, who happened to be driving by, stopped at the scene.

The officer pulled over and asked the 20-year-old man to get out of his car. At that point, he noticed a gun sitting on the man’s dashboard.

The 20-year-old allegedly reached for his gun. At that point, the officer pulled his own gun and shot the man in the leg.

No other shots were fired in the incident.

The 20-year-old man, along with the mother and daughter, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They are all expected to be okay.

The officer was not injured. Authorities plan to release the officer’s identity Monday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now taking over the investigation from the MNPD.