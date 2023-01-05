NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage.
It happened on Summit Run Place around 2 p.m. Thursday.
A Metro police officer at the scene confirmed to News 2 that this was an officer-involved shooting.
The Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board tweeted Thursday afternoon that investigators were headed to the scene for a deadly MNPD shooting.
The Fraternal Order of Police has confirmed to News 2 that no officers were injured in the incident.
Metro police have not released any further information at this time, but they plan to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.