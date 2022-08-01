NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle on Sunday evening.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. near the Mapco located on 1911 Murfreesboro Pike.

Police ran the vehicle, a U-haul box truck, and license plate and found that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

Justin Clements (Source: MNPD)

According to court documents, police observed a woman sitting in the passenger seat and asked her about the driver and she stated he was her son.

When officers approached Justin Clements, 35, and asked him about the vehicle, an affidavit states, he then “violently shoved” the officer and tried to escape.

According to Metro police, a physical altercation then ensued between Clements and the officer. Court documents state the officer was able to use a stun gun on Clements and take him into custody.

During the arrest, officers reportedly discovered a handgun in the defendant’s left pocket, a syringe and two plastic bags of white and pink powder substance inside his cigarette pack.

An affidavit states Clements had four outstanding warrants prior to the arrest.