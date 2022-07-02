NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer is being treated for a concussion after his patrol car was struck in a crash on Interstate 24 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at mile marker 59.8 near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

According to Metro police, Officer Darrin Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist when his patrol car was rear-ended by a Jeep.

Officers say the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep has non-life-threatening injuries. Officer Hardin is being treated for a concussion at this time.

It is not known what led to the crash or if the Jeep driver faces any charges at this time.

No other information was immediately released.