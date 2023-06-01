NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Police officer has been injured in a shooting, and the alleged suspect has been captured, according to police.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Donelson Pike on Thursday, June 1.

Investigators released an image of an unidentified suspect they believe is connected to the shooting as they searched for him in the immediate aftermath.

Donelson shooting suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police said SWAT found the suspect behind a brush pile on Upshaw Drive around 3:30 p.m., and that he was injured “in an exchange of gunfire.”

He was taken to a hospital.

A very active scene played out on TDOT SmartWay Map near where the shooting happened. Several officers were seen with guns drawn, in addition to a number of law enforcement vehicles.

TDOT reported that I-40WB at mile marker 216 has the far right lane and right shoulder blocked due to police activity.

Also, on the TDOT SmartWay Map at mile marker 219 on I-40WB all westbound lanes were closed due to police activity for about an hour.

According to Metro police, one person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.

According to an employee with The Parking Spot, the shooting happened close to them and their operations are on hold while the scene is active.

BNA announced on Twitter that they are experiencing longer than usual travel times on Donelson Pike.