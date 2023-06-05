NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Det. Donovan Coble, the Metro police officer shot in the side while chasing a car burglary suspect in Donelson Thursday afternoon, has been released from the hospital.

Metro police said Coble was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday and was greeted by a group of applauding officers as he walked out of the hospital just after 6 p.m.

According to investigators, Coble, 33, a 4-year MNPD veteran, was responding to the 500 block of Donelson Pike on a report of an armed man, identified as Delama Casimir, 37, breaking into vehicles at The Parking Spot near Nashville International Airport. Coble reportedly engaged Casimir and chased after him before being shot in the side. His partner stopped to render air while Casimir took off.

Coble then ran to a responding officer’s SUV and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

SWAT officers found Casimir in a brush pile behind a home in the area and shot him during a confrontation. Police said the SWAT team perceived a gunshot since they saw a semi-automatic pistol in Casimir’s possession.

Casimir’s pistol (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Casimir died at VUMC from his injuries on Thursday night.

On Monday, police said the gun Casimir used to shoot Coble was stolen from the center console of an SUV parked at an airport area parking business for travelers. The owner of the SUV reported the gun stolen after returning to Nashville on Friday.