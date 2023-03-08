NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say an officer struck a vehicle while being involved in a chase late last night in downtown Nashville.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rep. John Lewis Way North.

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Metro police say the incident began on 40th Avenue after officers began pursuing a driver that they believed to be under the influence.

While chasing down the driver, Metro police say an officer hit a Black SUV. Officials say the alleged drunk driver was able to flee the scene.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Authorities reported that the officer, and an unknown number of people inside the SUV, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.