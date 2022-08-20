NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are holding an event to remove more guns from the streets.

The police department will team up with the Nashville Predators Foundation in the Gift Cards for Guns event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church on 1027 12th Avenue South.

Officials say guns can be exchanged at the event “with no questions asked.” In exchange, for firearms police will hand out gift cards.

This is the eighth event that Metro police have worked to remove guns off the streets. According to a release, in the past seven events, officers say people turned in 685 guns. In 2017, a record 198 guns were turned in at the church.

Metro police say the goal is to not ask those in attendance any questions about the gun but to collect it and then give a gift card in return.

A disposal box for any expired prescriptions or over-the-counter medications will also be on site. The event will also feature Predators’ preseason vouchers and giveaway items.