NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Registration has opened up for the Metro Nashville Police Department’s (MNPD) free driver awareness class for high schoolers next month.

According to officials, this popular course will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 10 in the community room of the MNPD’s Midtown Hills Precinct, located at 1441 12th Avenue South.

Authorities said the event is open to all “high school aged teens,” no matter which county they live in.

“The class, taught by Nashville police officers, will not offer behind the wheel training, but rather will focus on impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety,” the MNPD explained.

If you’re interested in signing up for the program, follow this link.