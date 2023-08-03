NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With numerous guns continuously being stolen out of cars, the Metro Nashville Police Department is now offering free gun locks to residents in all eight police precincts.

In a Thursday news release, the police department said the program is intended to “increase safe storage practices and prevent unintentional shootings, especially involving children.” The Metro government’s 2024 budget, which began on July 1, included $50,000 for the program.

It comes as 729 guns have been reported stolen from cars in Nashville and Davidson County so far this year. That accounts for nearly 80% of the 918 guns reported stolen in the area, with 12 taken from cars just last week.

According to police, many vehicles have been “easy targets” because of keys being left inside. Investigators have also found that stolen firearms and cars are routinely involved in other criminal activities like robberies and carjackings.

In addition to securing firearms, authorities urge residents to lock their cars, remove the keys and secure other valuables. Below is a list of locations where Nashvillians can receive a free gun lock.