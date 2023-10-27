BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man after fireworks were allegedly thrown at dogwalkers in a Nashville suburb.

The assault happened back on Sept. 15 on Scarlet Ridge Drive and Autumn Crossing Way in Brentwood. Police have charged George Griffin, 20, in connection to the crime.

In an arrest warrant, Metro police said two people were walking their dog when a car allegedly driven by Griffin appeared to have someone toss a firework out the window.

One of the victims told police she was able to run away when she noticed it was a firework.

Police said the other victim was struck when the firework exploded.

Through victim interviews and video surveillance, Griffin was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Griffin was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set for $15,000.