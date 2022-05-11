NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are still working to identify a woman whose body was found in September 2018.

Metro police say officers found the body on September 8, 2018, on the side of the road in the 4400 block of Sulpher Creek Road. When the body was found, it was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Forensic analysis determined the woman was Black and possibly Hispanic. She was likely between 5 feet and 5’5″ with black, curly hair. Police believe she was between 15 and 25 years old. Due to her potential young age, a forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a facial reconstruction of the woman, depicting what she may have looked like.

Police say she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel, including a black Under Armor pullover hooded sweatshirt and ZooZatz brand black leggings that had the white Vanderbilt “V” inside the gold star in a wide-spread geometric pattern.

She was also wearing a ZooZatz brand black running hip band with zip pockets with the Vanderbilt logo, a white metal From the Heart brand necklace that appeared to have been missing a charm, a green and black leopard print bra, a black undershirt, white socks and no shoes, according to police.

Vanderbilt sweatshirt (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

ZooZatz running hip band (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

From the Heart necklace (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Due to the condition of her body, the Medical Examiner was unable to determine a cause of death. There was so evidence of a traffic accident or a hit and run at the scene.

Police conducted a review of missing persons’ cases and also spoke with Vanderbilt University officials. Despite these efforts, no one matched the woman’s description.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death is asked to call Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.