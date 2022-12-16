NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police need your help to identify the person or persons responsible for damaging several downtown business windows late Wednesday night.

Police say at least five buildings had their windows shattered or broken.

Surveillance footage pulled from the area at the time shows an occupant or occupants of a dark colored hatchback, possibly a 2006-2011 model Toyota Yaris, fired shots from a BB or pellet gun, which caused the damage. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Demonbreun Street from 8th Avenue South at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m., which corresponded with the windows shattering.

(Courtesy: MNPD) (Courtesy: MNPD) (Courtesy: MNPD)

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.