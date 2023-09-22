NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s East Precinct are working to identify three people believed to be responsible for several vehicle thefts and attempted thefts over the last two weeks.

Suspect 1 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Suspect 2 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Suspect 3 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Suspects 1 and 2 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Suspects 1, 2, and 3 (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the trio is being investigated for incidents on the following dates:

Sept. 11: 900 block of Boscobel Street

Sept. 11: 800 block of Dew Street

Sept. 11: 1300 block of Lenore Street Two cars stolen: Nissan Murano and Volkswagen Jetta

Sept. 11: 600 block of Lenore Street

Sept. 12: 1000 block of Lenore Street

Sept. 15: 900 block of Russell Street

The majority of the vehicles involved had smashed windows and steering columns broking to gain entry and access, according to authorities. Other than the two vehicles in the 1300 block of Lenore Street, all of the vehiclees were Hyundais.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 (615-74-CRIME).