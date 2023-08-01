Metro police are looking for multiple people who may have been involved in a road rage incident last Thursday. (Courtesy: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is working to identify multiple people who were reportedly involved in a road rage incident last Thursday that left a semi-truck with a bullet hole in its windshield.

According to police, the semi-truck driver was heading westbound on I-24 during congested traffic when a black Ford pickup truck with a lift tried to enter his lane. The driver of the pickup reportedly began yelling at the semi-truck driver after he was unable to merge.

The pickup truck then sped past the semi-truck and a rear passenger fired a shot, striking the semi in the windshield, authorities reported. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the pickup truck, or its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.