NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has now been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in a North Nashville alley.

On Friday, Dec. 22, police announced that they had obtained an arrest warrant charging 31-year-old Rico Hall with criminal homicide. Officials said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in an alley in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North.

Rico Hall (Courtesy: MNPD)

The victim, 34-year-old Dominique Bonds, was found on the back porch of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. Authorities said Bonds managed to knock on the door of the apartment before collapsing.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The motive of the shooting remains under investigation, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.