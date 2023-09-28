NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two women accused of attacking and throwing gasoline on a Walgreens employee.

The incident happened on Sept. 3 after the employee spotted the women shoplifting items from the store in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike and confronted them, according to police.

Metro police are looking for the women pictured in connection with a shoplifting incident followed by an assault. (Courtesy: MNPD)

The employee managed to retrieve the items, but was “physically assaulted,” authorities said.

Afterward, one of the women reportedly grabbed a gas can from the trunk of a black Chevrolet four-door sedan and threw gasoline on the employee. The two women then took off in the car, according to officials.

Metro police are looking for this car in connection with a shoplifting incident followed by an assault. (Courtesy: MNPD)

Anyone who recognizes the women from surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.