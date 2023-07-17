NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is leading a three-day security summit for Middle Tennessee school safety officials.

“We wanted everybody from the mid-state, anyone from our surrounding counties, to be able to come and just be able to network,” said Officer Steven Bowers, captain of MNPD’s school safety division. “We know that there’s other agencies out there, there’s other school officials that we want to be able to network with to be able to bring all of our resources together and just learn from each other.”

About 60 people were in attendance Monday. They heard from a series of speakers, including the “Safe & Sound Schools” organization, the TN Department of Homeland Security to discuss legislation and available grant money, and a specialized MNPD representative discussing drugs in schools.

On Tuesday, they’ll complete courses on active shooter situations (“CRASE”) and “stop the bleed” training.

On Wednesday, security personnel will go through live action training and how to handle security breaches.

The summit is happening at the Christ Presbyterian Academy in Belle Meade.