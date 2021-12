NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 85-year-old woman who may have Alzheimer’s.

Police say Lucy Buchanan is known to walk around the Buena Vista and Clarksville Pike areas. Her family said they last spoke to her Monday morning.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call police at 615-862-8600.