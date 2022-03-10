NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is getting new tasers for the first time in 11 years. The $5.8 million dollar investment will purchase 1,400 new-and-improved devices.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said technology has evolved over the last decade and an upgrade is necessary.

“I believe it’s what we’re going to need to keep our city safe, to keep individuals that we come in contact with safe, and also protect our officers as well,” Chief Drake said.

The new tasers come with a longer range for deployment, are bright yellow in color, and will allow officers to fire the prongs at suspects twice instead of just once.

Metro Police Sgt. Jason Spencer said the new T-7 tasers, made by Axon, will be a more effective tool than what the department has now.

“I think we’re going to see a much higher success rate in not having to elevate our uses of force,” Sgt. Spencer said.

Sgt. Spencer and Chief Drake said one of the department’s largest goals is to avoid the use of lethal force, and with the new tasers comes a renewed push for empathy and a large focus on de-escalation tactics.

Every Metro officer on the force will receive a minimum of six hours of training on the new tasers, including online, in-person and virtual reality. The VR will teach officers how to deal with those suffering from things like mental illness and schizophrenia.

The police department will be making the transition to the new tasers between April and June 1.