NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating two commercial robberies that happened late Monday night.

On Monday just after 7:30 p.m., Metro police responded to a robbery in progress call at Panaderia El Nuevo Horizonte, a Latin restaurant, on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

Then, four hours later, just before 11 p.m. officers responded to a second robbery at the Tire ReCappers on Nolensville Pike in Midtown.

It is unknown the extent of the damage, if any, both businesses received due to the robberies.

In both robberies, no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately released.