NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating three separate shootings that left at least one dead and two injured late Monday night.

Officials say the first shooting resulted in a homicide and was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike. Metro police say one person was killed and no arrests have been made. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Just thirty minutes later, Metro police responded to another shooting call in the 3200 block of Sennadale Lane. At least one person was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were sustained during the shooting. The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown.

Metro police responded to the third shooting just before midnight in the 500 block of Elgin Street. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was inside the residence when the alleged drive-by shooting occurred.

Officials say the 17-year-old was grazed in the arm by a bullet and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, officers found multiple bullets holes throughout the home. No suspects were identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at at (615) 742-7463.