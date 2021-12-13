NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating after a suspicious device was found Monday afternoon.

It was found at the Jackson Downs Shopping Plaza in the 3100 block of Lebanon Pike around 1 p.m.

Metro police have confirmed the bomb squad is currently investigating.

Metro officials say the device is a pressure cooker with what appears to be a speaker near it.

Shoppers in the nearby stores have been evacuated.