NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating after a suspicious device was found Monday afternoon.
It was found at the Jackson Downs Shopping Plaza in the 3100 block of Lebanon Pike around 1 p.m.
Metro police have confirmed the bomb squad is currently investigating.
Metro officials say the device is a pressure cooker with what appears to be a speaker near it.
Shoppers in the nearby stores have been evacuated.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.